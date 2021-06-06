Vaccinate Pa.: How much of the Midstate is vaccinated?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Health reported Friday that about 55% of Pennsylvanians have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 42% are fully vaccinated.

Governor Tom Wolf and the Dept. of Health said that to lift Pa.’s mask mandate, the percentage of those fully vaccinated had to be 70%. Then they said it’ll lift on June 28, if we don’t hit that mark beforehand. Health officials have said time and time again that getting vaccinated will help end the struggles of the pandemic sooner and provide safety to the general public.

“I urge anyone who might be considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine to make the decision to make an appointment together to get vaccinated. It is the only way to ensure each of us and our loved ones are safe and healthy as we continue to reopen the commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said after getting his second shot.

“With millions of Pennsylvanians getting vaccinated, it’s time to plan the transition back to normal,” Sen. Art Haywood said. “Hospitalizations and deaths are down. This action today is a key step forward.”

The Wolf Administration has also hosted webinars and workshops with the help of health professionals to help those questioning the efficacy or safety of the vaccine.

In the Midstate, mass vaccination clinics have seen declining demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, leading to them closing permanently or limiting their hours. But with the help of those, retail pharmacies, drive-thrus, and mobile clinics, the 70% goal is in reach.

Here’s how Midstate counties stand in vaccination rates for all that are eligible:

County One Dose Fully Vaccinated Adams 45.2% 37.5% Cumberland 65.3% 46.1% Dauphin 57.6% 45.3% Franklin 38.1% 32.8% Juniata 38.8% 32.9% Lancaster 55.6% 46.8% Lebanon 47.2% 39.7% Mifflin 44.6% 38.4% Perry 52.4% 36.3% York 51.3% 42.4% Numbers as of June 4, 2021, from Pa. Dept. of Health

