Vaccinations helping to keep COVID-19 cases down in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Health experts in Pennsylvania say the vaccine is the best way to keep the number of COVID-19 cases down.

Dr. Denise Johnson is the acting Physician General in Pennsylvania. She says vaccinations are having a strong impact on the number of cases, but more people need to get them.

“We have seen across the country and here in Pennsylvania, how things are playing out,” Johnson said. “We are seeing a spike in cases among populations that are not vaccinated.”

Dr. John Goldman is an infectious disease specialist with UPMC. He says it is not too late to change the direction of the pandemic in Pennsylvania and across the country. “It comes down to getting vaccinated,” Goldman said. “The majority of people who are hospitalized and dying, are people who are not vaccinated.”

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Goldman encourages the elderly and people with other health issues who have been vaccinated, to take precautions. “I would not go to the grocery store without wearing a mask,” said Goldman, “I would avoid large crowds and take other steps to remain safe and healthy.”