Vaccine appointments, registration help available in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are a number of providers with available vaccination appointments for this week.

Cumberland County wants to make sure everyone who is eligible can get an appointment even if they don’t have internet access.

Cumberland County Vaccination Site

The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety is opening a phone bank Wednesday, March 30 at 9 a.m. to help people register for appointments at the county’s vaccination site.

The site is at the U-Haul on Walnut Bottom Raod in South Middlton Township.

Moving forward the phone bank will be open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with the exception of Saturday, April 3.

Sadler Health Center

Sadler Health Center has vaccines available at its Carlisle location at 100 North Hanover Street.

To register for an appointment go to SadlerHealth.org/schedule or call 717-960-6901.

Capital BlueCross

Capital BlueCross will host a vaccination clinic Wendesday, March 31- Saturday April 3.

The clinic will be held at its Tecport offices in Swatara Township.

Rite Aid phmacists will be providing shots to about 1,00 people.

An appintment is mandatry. People can register through Rite Aid.

WellSpan

WellSpan has appointments available at its sites in Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.

To schedule an appointment head to MyWellSpan.org or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-855-851-3541.