Vaccine clinic scheduled for Northern Dauphin County residents

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) — For some rural parts of Pennsylvania, vaccine appointments can be hard to find without having to take a long drive.

“Up around here in this area, there are very few places that offer and very limited when they can get in,” said Steven Sands, Executive Director of The Valley Lighthouse.

For many people living in Northern Dauphin County, the county’s mass vaccination site on HACC’s campus is too far of a drive.

“A lot of times the people of Northern Dauphin County don’t want to travel down the mountain, they’re used to their own little valley and so sometimes it’s harder to get some of the older people to travel,” said Sands.

This Saturday, 250 Pfizer doses will be available at the Valley Lighthouse in Lykens.

“There’s no need to drive all the way down to Harrisburg and you can either walk to the location or get transportation there,” said Mike Pries, Dauphin County Commissioner.

Steven Sands says he was hesitant about getting the vaccine at first.

“Finding out about what the vaccine really does and doesn’t do and how it affects us, I’ve determined that it’s time for me to get the vaccine myself,” said Sands.

He’s hoping others do the same.

“Part of what we want to do is educate the people and let them understand what it is and have them come in here and find out about the vaccine,” said Sands.