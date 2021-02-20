Vaccine database legislation to be introduced by Pa. senators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of Pa. Democratic Senators announced on Friday that they’ll introduce legislation that would create a statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration database.

If passed the bill would allow people to register themselves for a vaccine by providing proof of their eligibility and stating how far they’re willing to travel to get a shot, providers would then give them priority in making appointments.

The State Health Department has said in the past that an online registry wouldn’t work because of technical challenges.