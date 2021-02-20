Vaccine database legislation to be introduced by Pa. senators

Vaccination Frustration

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar DC photo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of Pa. Democratic Senators announced on Friday that they’ll introduce legislation that would create a statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration database.

If passed the bill would allow people to register themselves for a vaccine by providing proof of their eligibility and stating how far they’re willing to travel to get a shot, providers would then give them priority in making appointments.

The State Health Department has said in the past that an online registry wouldn’t work because of technical challenges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss