Vaccine hesitancy has now reached teenagers

The issue of vaccine hesitancy now includes teenagers, too.

According to doctors with Penn State Health, about half of parents say they have an interest in getting their children vaccinated.

The first wave has largely been kids with conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID complications, but now, doctors are working to dispel the myth that mRNA vaccines could affect puberty or fertility.

“Your immune system goes to your arm, gets the instructions of how to fight against the coronavirus and then your immune system leaves your arm to go to the rest of your body,” Dr. Jessica Ericson, infection disease physician with Penn State Health Children’s Hospital said. “So, there’s really no chance the vaccine could affect reproductive organs.

