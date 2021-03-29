Walmart to host a COVID-19 community vaccine event in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Walmart will host a community vaccine event in York each Monday and Tuesday for the next three weeks, starting Monday, March 29.

They will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will be located inside the Church of the Open Door at 4075 East Market Street in York.

Eligible patients can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-753-8827 and select option 1. Vaccines will be given while supplies last. Insurance is not required and there is no cost for the vaccine.

Walmart is partnering with CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in 35 participating states, Puerto Rico and District of Colombia. Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.