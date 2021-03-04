WellSpan Health administers 100k COVID-19 vaccines

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health says it has reached a milestone in the fight against the coronavirus. On Thursday the healthcare provider administered its 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, WellSpan has 22 vaccination sites at its hospitals and medical practices in York, Adams and Lebanon Counties.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

WellSpan is about to open a larger vaccination clinic in those counties along with a mobile vaccination team.