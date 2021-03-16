WellSpan Health and Adams County partner for community vaccination site; opens Thursday

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health and Adams County have teamed up to create a community vaccinate site.
The site will be located at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services building and is scheduled to open Thursday, March 18.
Appointments can be scheduled starting Wednesday morning on a rolling basis through WellSpan’s website. Although scheduling an appointment can be frustrating, we urge you to proceed with patience and be diligent in checking the website for available appointments. Appointments can open up at any time, so be sure to check several times during the day.
WellSpan is currently administering 20,000 doses of the vaccine per week across all of southcentral Pennsylvania and has administered 140,000 doses since December.