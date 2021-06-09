WellSpan Health closing Chambersburg and Gettysburg COVID-19 vaccine site

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced Wednesday that the Franklin and Adams County Community Vaccination Sites will be shut down in July.

The Gettysburg site at the Department of Emergency Services will provide the last second dose appointments on July 1. The Chambersburg site at the Chambersburg Mall will stop scheduling new first dose appointments on June 15, and host the last second dose appointment on July 13.

The Chambersburg site has given nearly 4,000 doses of the vaccine since it opened, and Gettysburg administered about 16,000 doses.

Anyone wanting to get their COVID-19 vaccine can continue to do so at WellSpan Health locations.