What happens if Pennsylvanians miss their second COVID dose appointment?

As more Midstaters schedule their second shots, what happens if they miss that appointment?

Health experts say after the first dose, individuals are somewhat protected. That’s why the CDC urges everyone to get their second dose on time — essentially allowing them to reach the vaccine’s desired efficacy.

But, there is a grace period of up to six weeks after the first dose for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“However, if you do get the second dose later, you can get it within a 42-day period. And beyond that, if you’re later, just get your second dose when you can. There’s no recommendation at all to restart the series,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert.

Side effects are more common after the second dose, which doctors say, is actually a good sign that a person’s immune system is responding to the vaccine.