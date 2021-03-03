When can Pennsylvanians make a vaccine appointment at the mass vax site in Lancaster?

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 News found tents outside of the future mass vaccination site at the former Bon Ton at the Park City Center.

The tents are one sign the mass vaccination site it closer to opening.

During a town hall on Tuesday Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer, with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said he believes the site will be ready for a soft opening next week.

However, on Wednesday, no one could register for a vaccine appointment to get their vaccination at the mass vaccination site.

Dr. Ripchinski said no one can make appointments for vaccinations because it remains unclear as to how many vaccines will be allocated to the site.

“When we know how many vaccines we’re going to get, that’s how we’ll know to configure the availability of appointments,” Ripchinski told abc27 News.

Ripchinski said registrations for appointments on vaccinatelancaster.org and through a call center should open next week.

“Usually when we get first doses of vaccines delivered we usually find out about that on the weekend, or by Monday,” he explained. “Then shipments tend to arrive Tuesday or Wednesday. As we finalize that with the Department of Health and see evidence of those shipments, we’ll be underway and hopefully, start some planning for hopefully late next week.”

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf decline to commit vaccinations to the site.

Ripchinski also told abc27 News that it’s unlikely the site will get any direct vaccine supply from the federal government next week.

Ripchinski said Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has maintained they will allocate some of their vaccine supply to the site, which is why he is telling people to still be ready to make appointments soon.

“Understand that we’ll get the vaccine allocation we get from the federal government and the state,” Ripchinski said. “Hopefully people will be willing to take the vaccine we get and have a little bit of patience.”