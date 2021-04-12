LIVE NOW: Wolf Admin. to discuss partnership to provide COVID-19 vaccine to minority communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the Wolf Administration will hold a press conference Monday to discuss the state’s partnership with community groups to help deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to minority communities.

Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, Governor Wolf’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs Executive Director Luz Colon, Latino Connection Founder & CEO George Fernandez, Highmark Blue Shield Medical Policy Research Analyst Dr. Oralia Dominic, Independence Blue Cross Foundation President Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake and Penn State Health System clinician Dr. Sarah Ramirez will all be joining the conference.

The conference is set to begin at 1 PM, and the video will be available above.

