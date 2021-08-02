Wolf administration to host public COVID-19 vaccination clinic in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Pennsylvania, and vaccination rates begin to slow, the Wolf Administration will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for commonwealth employees, their families and the public. The clinic will take place on August 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Commonwealth Keystone Building.

“Getting vaccinated gives us the power to fight COVID-19 and provides the best protection against the COVID-19 virus and variants, including the highly transmissible Delta variant,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

No registration is necessary. The vaccine available will be Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine for individuals 18 years and older. According to the press release, there will also be a limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine for school-aged children 12-years-old and older.

“We felt it was especially important to offer this clinic in the Capitol Complex as temporary telework due to the pandemic ends and some employees return to the office on a full- or part-time basis,” Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome said. “We hope the central location and availability of paid leave to get the vaccine will encourage as many employees as possible to participate.”

Those who attend are also invited to enjoy refreshments and food in Soldier’s Gove. The Pretzel Spot Cafe good truck and the Pa. Dairymen’s Assocation will be on-site from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.