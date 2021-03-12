Wolf administration updates COVID-19 vaccine initiative for teachers, child care workers

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium. The European Commission has secured an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for an extra 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to tackle a surge of coronavirus clusters that have prompted border restrictions. The doses are expected to be delivered before the end of March. The EU’s executive arm is worried by the worsening situation in several areas, mainly due to the spread of new variants. It also does not want virus clusters to prompt more border restrictions. The EU has cited Tyrol in Austria, Nice and Moselle in France, Bolzano in Italy and some parts of Bavaria and Saxony in Germany as places where COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) provided an update Friday on the initiative to provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Pre-K to 12 teachers, child care workers and other school staff.

“As of today, 20 IU vaccination sites are operating across the state, with eight more scheduled to start tomorrow,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “More than 6,500 doses have been administered at IU clinics so far.”

The administration will be providing the vaccine to Pre-K to 12 public and non-public school staff across Pennsylvania.

According to the administration, child care workers will be contacted by Rite Aid, Topco or Walmart to schedule vaccinations using the additional, separate allocations of Johnson & Johnson vaccine they will receive from the federal government.

Intermediate Units will work with Pre-K to 12 school entities to identify staff who are interested in receiving the vaccine. The following list of individuals will be given the first opportunity to register:

Pre-K to 12 teachers of students with disabilities and English learners and related in-classroom support staff

Elementary teachers and related in-classroom support staff, beginning with the youngest students

Bus drivers/transporters, and support staff and contracted service providers who have direct contact with elementary students

Other priority school staff who have regular, sustained in-person contact with students during the school day

For more information and answers to questions about the COIVD-19 vaccine for teachers, child care workers, and school staff, click here.