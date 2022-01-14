Wolf’s sermon on vaccines resurrected to provide relief for Pa. hospitals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf was in a grocery store on Friday but not to pick up bread and milk ahead of the snowstorm. He was hoping to provide food for thought for Pennsylvanians who are not yet vaccinated and boosted.

In a Weis supermarket pharmacy, Governor Wolf preached from his COVID gospel. “The best way to protect yourself is to get the vaccines and get boosted,” he said.

Wolf’s health secretary is a strong disciple. “Get vaccinated to prevent severe illness and hospitalization. Get a booster dose because it is proven to substantially increase your level of protection,” Acting Health Secretary, Keara Klinepeter said.

When vaccines first rolled out, 70% inoculation was the target for so-called herd immunity. “We’re there. We’re over 70%. Now they’re talking 90%. I don’t think anybody really knows what that means,” Wolf said.

But we do know the surging Coronavirus is filling hospitals and burning out staff even if a majority of the patients aren’t there because of COVID. “The COVID cases are still a minority of the cases but hospitals are still struggling with what they need to do,” Wolf said.

Which brings us back to the sermon about getting vaccinated to stay out of the hospitals and out of the way of medical professionals. And yes, they want you to preach it too.

“If you know somebody who is not fully vaccinated, please urge them to do their part in helping to end this pandemic,” Klinepeter said.

“When you do that, you’re not just protecting yourself, you’re helping all of us get one step closer to the end of this pandemic,” Wolf said.

The health secretary says 75% of Pennsylvanians have been vaccinated but only 30% have gotten boosters.