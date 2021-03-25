York Co. mass vaccination site to open Thursday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s mass vaccination site opens Thursday. It’s set up at the former A.C. Moore location in Manchester Township along Route 30 and west of I-83.

Easy access has been a major priority while organizing mass vaccination sites in the Midstate.

People will start rolling up their sleeves at 11 a.m. Shots will be administered through 9 p.m.

The goal is to vaccinate almost 800 people a day and double that number a few weeks from now, once people start getting their second shots.

York is the seventh Midstate county to open a large-scale vaccination site.

Lancaster’s is at Park City Center. Lebanon and Cumberland both have them at old K-Marts. Perry’s is at New Bloomfield Elementary School. Dauphin’s is at Harrisburg Area Community College. Adams is at the county’s emergency services building.

Franklin expects to open a site at the Cumberland Mall in April.

Juniata confirmed it is working with Family Practice Center and Cedar Grove Church on a future site.

Transportation agencies will be bringing people to their vaccine appointments for free pic.twitter.com/YiD0uf5evh — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) March 25, 2021

Mifflin county officials tell abc27News Geisinger is vaccinating enough people at Lewistown Hospital that they are not searching for a separate site.

People eligible in phase 1A can make an appointment at the York County site by visit WellSpan’s website or calling 1 (855) 851-3641.