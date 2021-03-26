York Co. Walmart to administer COVID-19 vaccines at community event

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning on Monday, March 29 — and running on every Monday and Tuesday for the next three weeks — Walmart will continue administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Church of The Open Door, on East Market Street in York County.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines – first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Eligible individuals in group 1A are able to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine by scheduling an appointment via 1-800-753-8827. The community event is free-of-charge and insurance is not required.

Walmart’s most recent effort in the Midstate is part of a partnership between the superstore and the CDC to help administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations as quickly as possible. Pennsylvania joins 34 other states, as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Additionally, patients will be asked to create a profile through a digital provider in order to schedule their second vaccine appointment.

