Wegmans mask policy changes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States and mask policies are slowly changing and being put back into place. Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is one chain that is, again, encouraging all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask while shopping.

The 106-store supermarket chain will encourage masks in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. As of August 3, it will also require all employees to wear a face mask while working in the stores.

To stay up to date on the chains mask policy, visit their website by clicking here.