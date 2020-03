HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Weis Markets announced that all of its stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily effective Tuesday March 17 until further notice.

This modification allows store teams more time to replenish products and sanitize stores so that customers can shop safely.

To learn more about what Weis Markets is doing to ensure customer and associate safety during the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit WeisMarkets.com.