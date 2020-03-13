WellSpan Health introduces coronavirus testing tents outside hospitals

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health is now preparing for what “could” happen.

A coronavirus testing tent began operating outside its York location on Thursday, but just because it’s open for business doesn’t mean it’s open season.

Rumors about the disease seem to be traveling faster than the virus itself.

“Any information that is over a day old is stale,” said Dr. Hal Baker, senior vice president of clinical improvement, Wellspan Health

Wellspan Health is taking a fresh approach, setting up testing tents outside its emergency rooms, which negates the need for negative airflow rooms that take hours of cleaning between testing patients.

“Using an open-air setting like this, we can provide the same level of safety, but allow several-fold more patients to be tested each hour,” Baker said.

More patients don’t necessarily mean more hospitalization. If someone does test positive, they likely would never step foot in the hospital.

“Over 80 percent of patients recover at home. We need the hospital for that smaller number of patients who require hospital care and intensive care,” Baker said.

It’s a tent but, not a circus. Baker said patients need to call and be interviewed by a doctor before they are tested in person.

“We have online urgent care that can allow people to talk face to face with doctors through video, where there’s no risk of infecting anyone else,” Baker said.

While coronavirus may be infecting and affecting social plans, turning March Madness into March mildness and closing schools, Baker said it’s what’s best for everyone’s health.

“These are all very responsible steps that we need to do to avoid the horror stories we’ve heard in other countries,” Baker said.

“What is most important is for Pennsylvanians to remember to please stay calm,” Levine said.

Once that testing is done, it can take anywhere from one to four days to get results back.