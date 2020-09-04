WellSpan York Hospital staff test positive for Covid-19

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan York Hospital reports that several staff members have tested positive for coronavirus and it is now working with the state Health Department to handle the situation.

A WellSpan Health spokesperson said the positives popped up coincidedly as community transmission remains a significant threat in York.

After the cases were discovered, the hospital coordianted with the state Health Department to “prevent additional transmission, including contact tracing and limited surveillance testing on specific hospital units of team members and patient​s.”

All areas of the hospital will remain open and those who have tested positive are on medical leave until being cleared to return for work.

The hospital says it looks to follow state and federal health guidelines including “visitation restrictions, PPE and mask requirements, health screenings, social distancing and enhanced cleaning standards.”