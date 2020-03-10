West Chester University suspends in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — West Chester University announced Tuesday afternoon it is suspending in-person classes for the remainder of the semester due to concerns of coronavirus, though the school says there are no confirmed cases.

Classes do not resume until March 30 and faculty are preparing to deliver all classes remotely in the meanwhile. Online classes will not be affected by this change and will continue on March 16.

All internships for credit, clinicals, and student teaching assignments will continue as long as the host institution is open for business, the university said.

The university says faculty will start emailing students about the next steps in the near future.

In addition to class changes, the university says that large public events and gatherings will be canceled.