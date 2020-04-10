What’s being done to protect truck drivers during the coronavirus pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The coronavirus pandemic has brought to light how vital truck drivers are to keeping our society going, including during the statewide shutdown.

Now more than ever, truck drivers are essential. They’re carrying potentially life-saving supplies.

Unions have a big role in keeping those employees safe and healthy.

“Could you imagine what would happen if we had food shortages because the trucks weren’t running or the warehouses weren’t working? It would create chaos in this country,” said Lamont Byrd, the director of health and safety for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. “I cannot overstate the importance of workers in the transportation industry.”

These workers are on the front lines during this crisis. Many wonder if enough is being done to keep them safe.

Teamsters has been busy sharing information with members about what companies are required to do if employees come in contact with someone with COVID-19, and laws maintaining privacy of those infected.

The union, which represents hundreds of thousands of commercial drivers, is working with employers to develop drop and go protocols to limit face to face contact, and to make sure CDC recommendations are being followed.

“Initially, we received calls from our members about vehicles not being properly cleaned and disinfected,” said Byrd. “After a few days of getting those those kinds of reports, it seems like the companies have got the message and are doing a pretty decent job.”

Employees at USPS, UPS and FedEx reached out to abc27 with concerns about safety.

All three companies declined our requests for interviews, but sent us statements.

USPS says says it’s “encouraging our employees to adhere to social distancing guidelines whenever possible while on delivery routes, at retail counters, and within the postal workplace: in plants, on docks, and in lunch and break rooms.”

UPS Senior Manager for Public Relations Matthew O’Connor says, “The company has modified, and will continue to modify, our normal operating procedures…Our vehicles and equipment are cleaned and disinfected daily with an emphasis on the interiors, and frequent exterior touch points.”

FedEx Services Communications Advisor Shannon Davis says among the company’s efforts are “suspending requirements for most customer signatures” and “sharing prevention tips via manager meetings, signage and digital monitors in facilities.”

“One of things we are advocating for is…regulatory agencies be provided with the authority to enforce the CDC guidelines and issue citations and penalties to employers who refuse to comply,” said Byrd.

Teamsters has also been advocating for paid sick leave for all workers involved in the emergency response to the health crisis.

Byrd says members with concerns or looking to learn more information about the precautions being taken should visit the Teamsters website and/or the Teamsters safety website.