Wilkes-Barre woman awaits sentencing for supermarket coughing incident

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Wilkes-Barre woman is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to intentionally coughing on food at a supermarket last March.

The pandemic had just begun when Margaret Cirko walked into the grocery store and announced: “she had the virus” and was going to make everyone sick before coughing on several food displays.

Cirko just pleaded guilty to a charge of weapons of mass destruction even though she tested negative. She will have to repay the grocery store $30,000 for all the food she tainted.

She will be sentenced in August and face up to 10 years in prison.