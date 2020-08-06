Wolf Administration highlights increased efforts to expand COVID-19 testing availability

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters, Friday, May 29, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine highlighted ongoing efforts to expand testing across the state to ensure that every Pennsylvanian who wants a test can get one.

“If we want to mitigate the spread of this very contagious virus, we must continue to understand how it’s impacting Pennsylvania. Most importantly, improving access to testing helps Pennsylvanians who want and need to test for COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “Testing also provides us with critical data to understand where the disease is in our communities so that we can take the necessary proactive measures to stop the spread and continue to protect the public.”

The Wolf Administration is continuing to work to further increase testing in Pennsylvania. Partnerships with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics, provide direct access in many communities.

The administration also continues to work with laboratories across the state in order to enhance testing capacity as we see significant national delays in receiving test results due to other states experiencing major case increases.

“In Pennsylvania, we are committed to ensuring that testing is accessible, available and adaptable,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Through working with our partners, including Walmart and Quest Diagnostics, we are helping to ensure that anyone who needs to get tested for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can get tested. Testing, along with wearing a mask, washing your hands, maintaining social distancing and contact tracing are essential tools to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.”

Nine drive-thru Walmart testing sites launched on Aug. 5 . “Walmart is happy to assist Governor Wolf with reliable timely COVID-19 tests via a convenient drive thru,” said Jamie Reilly, Walmart regional health and wellness director.

Pennsylvania has conducted the ninth highest total number of tests for COVID-19 in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1.6 million tests have been completed, which equates to 13 percent of the Pennsylvania population.

