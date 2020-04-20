Woman surprised with parade after finishing chemo

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa, (WHTM) – A big surprise for a Midstate woman, who recently celebrated her last chemo treatment. Jeannine Hummer was surprised with a parade of 80 vehicles last week outside her Elizabethtown home.

Family, friends, local fire departments, police, and EMS drove by with signs and cheers. It’s something Hummer says she’ll never forget.

“It was a great celebration, you know with everything going on, it’s just I couldn’t hug anybody. I would have wanted to, but made the best of it,” said Hummer.

Elizabethtown, Rheems and Mount Joy fire departments took part, and so did the Northwest Regional Police Department, Elizabethtown Borough Police and Northwest EMS.