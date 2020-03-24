Workers’ rights amid the COVID-19 pandemic: can you stay home?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of midstate workers are trying to bridge the gap between keeping their health, and keeping their jobs. But one workers’ rights attorney says staying home against your boss’s order may have its consequences.

To work or not to work: a very real problem for many amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney Larry Weisberg said workers do have rights but not unilateral control.

“If it’s just a matter of, ‘I’m healthy, I’m afraid I might catch a virus,’ I’m not aware of anything that just says you don’t have to go to work,” said Weisberg, partner at Weisberg-Cummings.

He said those concerns are legitimate but not legally protected, just like concerns over the flu or a cold wouldn’t be. It’s reasonable to expect consequences if you don’t show up.

“I’m not aware of anything that allows you to just say, ‘I’m not coming in today,’ and protect you from your employer saying ‘well then, unfortunately, I have to terminate you,'” Weisberg said.

A worker may have a case, though, if an employer is discriminatory in its actions.

“You still have rights to be not discriminated against because of a protected class,” Weisberg said.

Protected classes include things like age, race, gender or religion. A worker may also have a case if their office is unsanitary or unsafe, in which case, contacting OSHA is always an option.

“It’s not a lot of help but if you contract an illness because of unsafe conditions at work, you have the ability for workers comp,” Weisberg said.

Another protection is the newly-passed “Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” which will require paid sick leave for some workers with the virus or who care for those who do.

Employers may also cut hours, or cut staff as the shutdown continues, and that’s something Weisberg said is unfortunate, but not necessarily illegal.

“Even though the employer may be able to lay off workers, they can’t do it in a way that’s otherwise discriminatory,” he said.