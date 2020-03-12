York College to suspend in-person classes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York College joins the growing number of Midstate universities opting to go online-only amid coronavirus concerns. All face-to-face classes look to be suspended Friday, March 13 at 4:15 p.m.

The college’s physical campus, Schmidt Library, Grumbacher Center, bookstore, Johnson Dining Hall, and other common areas will be closed Sunday, March 15 at noon until March 30.

Students are also being asked to leave residence halls by noon on Sunday. They are asked to then leave campus unless having received prior approval to remain. Anyone who is looking to appeal for an exemption should submit a form here.

Classes are slated to continue remotely from March 16 until March 27. Faculty will begin contacting students about class planning in the near future.

Clinicals, co-ops, and internships will be managed by the dean of each respective school, the college says. Staff and administrators should report as usual on Monday.

York College says if face-to-face instruction is approved to start on March 30, residence halls will reopen at noon on Sunday, March 29.