York County woman donates blood plasma for convalescent treatment of COVID-19 patients at WellSpan

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County woman is the first to donate blood plasma for COVID-19 treatment at a WellSpan donation facility.

WellSpan says Megan Hoard recovered from mild symptoms related to coronavirus, and now wanted to help others. As part of the Food and Drug Administration’s expanded access program through the Mayo Clinic, WellSpan Health physicians have started to use convalescent plasma treatment to help COVID-19 patients.

“I at least want to give back in any way that I can,” Hoard said in a press release. “Not everyone is as fortunate as I was in recovering from the virus, if there is something we can do to help—just do it.”

“The blood of those who have had the virus has antibodies that can help others who are very sick fight the disease,” said Michelle Erickson, M.D., WellSpan Blood Donor Services. “This approach has worked in the treatment of viruses through history and so far, some of the sickest patients with COVID-19 have seen some positive changes in their condition.”

Hoard says plasma donation is something she was looking to do for a while and is urging more people to give back in any way they can.

“I feel really good about it. This is a time where a lot of people want to give back by planting a tree or a garden, this is how I did it—and it eased my mind that I am helping,” Hoard Said.

“Blood and plasma donation is very safe, and we are taking the proper precautions at all of our donor centers,” explained Dr. Erickson. “We are screening all of our donors to make sure they are healthy and 28 days past their last symptoms related to coronavirus.”

WellSpan Health operates blood donation offices at the Apple Hill Medical Center in York County and at WellSpan Good Samaritan’s Norman Drive Blood Donor Center in Lebanon County.

Recovered COVID-19 patients who are interested in donating plasma can call their local blood donation center for an appointment, 717-741-8307 (York), 717-270-8960 (Lebanon), or visit WellSpan Blood Donor Services.

