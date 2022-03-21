YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Just over a year of its opening day, the York City Collaborative Clinic will be closing its doors. Since March 23, 2021, the clinic has provided over 7,500 COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

The clinic, located in Family First Health’s York City location, will remain open on Tuesdays in March from 1 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. with the final date being March 29. Appointments are available for Moderna and Pfizer by call (855) 851 – 3641.

After the closing date, residents should contact their medical providers or local pharmacies to explore vaccine options if they have not yet received a full COVID-19 vaccination series and want to.

To learn more about vaccine availability, click here or visit WellSpan’s website by clicking here.