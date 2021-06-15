COVID-19 treatments and vaccinations available to Pennsylvanians discussed at UPMC

(WHTM) — Aside from getting vaccinated to prevent COVID-19 hospitalization, Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson visited the UPMC Outpatient Center South Side in Pittsburgh to discuss other treatments available to Pennsylvanians.

One of the treatments includes monoclonal antibodies, which are proteins built in a laboratory to work like your immune system to fight off harmful viruses like the COVID-19 virus,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, between November 2020 and mid-February of 2021, the federal government distributed more than 40,000 doses of the treatment to healthcare systems throughout the commonwealth.

“Monoclonal antibodies — particularly when given soon after infection — have proven tremendously beneficial in keeping our patients from needing hospitalization and from dying,” Dr. Donald Yealy, chief medical officer, UPMC, co-author of a recent analysis comparing outcomes in COVID-19 patients who did and did not receive monoclonal antibodies. “If you get COVID-19, ask your doctor about monoclonal antibodies. It might just save your life.”

According to the press release, there are currently three COVID-19 treatments authorizes for adult and pediatric individuals with mild-to-moderate symptoms that are not hospitalized, and one treatment for patients hospitalized.

“Meanwhile, it is important that Pennsylvanians continue practicing all necessary personal safety measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus,” Dr. Johnson said.