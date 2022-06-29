(WHTM) — On Tuesday, several major pharmacies imposed purchase limits on emergency contraception — also known as “morning-after pills” — after a surge in demand following last week’s overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

While both CVS and Rite Aid confirmed three-per-customer purchase limits to NBC news, CVS has since dropped the restrictions after national sales eased off. Rite Aid, however, was still restricting purchases as of Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Walmart is limiting emergency contraception medication purchases to 4-6 per customer, Wall Street Journal explains. Walmart is, however, offering some unlimited purchases, but only on pills that don’t ship until next month.

Walgreens isn’t currently limiting purchases, though the company says home delivery isn’t available at this time due to demand.

Doctors and pharmacies urge that emergency contraception is not intended for regular use. Plan B and similar brands are not abortion-inducing drugs and are intended to prevent ovulation if taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that other past court decisions, including the 1965 Griswold versus Connecticut decision — which ensured the right of married couples to buy and use contraception and the right to marital privacy — should also be reconsidered.