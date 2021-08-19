Dauphin County partners with UPMC for mobile addiction services clinic

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Making weekly stops in Northern Dauphin County is a mobile addiction services clinic that will be staffed by UPMC. The medication-assisted treatment (MAT) vehicle will carry UPMC staff to see patients, make evaluations and prescriptions and direct them to counseling.

Plus, according to the press release, the MAT vehicle staff will also lead patients to other resources to enable recovery. The majority of those making appointments for treatment are opioid and/or alcohol dependent.

“Taking our services to the community is essential due to many of the barriers that our patients face that may prohibit them from getting the care they need,” Greg Swartzentruber, MD, Addiction Medicine and Emergency Medicine, UPMC in Central Pa., said.

The MAT will make a stop at the Northern Dauphin Human Services Center every Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“There is distance separating our northern end residents from services available in the Harrisburg region,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said. “This collaboration brings treatment and the hope of recovery to those in need.”

Appointments can be made and more information about MAT can be found by visiting the website here.