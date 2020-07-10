Department of Health: Steps to protect eyes this summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to take steps to prevent eye injuries that can occur more frequently during the summer months.

“During the summer, many children and adults are staying active by playing outside and taking part in organized or recreational sports,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “While we need people to take additional precautions as part of COVID-19 when participating these types of activities, it is also very important that individuals take the proper steps to protect their eyes from serious injuries. Eye injuries can be severe and impact an individual’s future and entire way of life.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology , more than 40 percent of eye injuries each year are related to sports or recreational activities. Eye injuries are the leading cause of blindness in children in the United States, and most injuries that are reported in school-aged children are sports-related.

Ninety percent of eye injuries can be prevented through wearing protective eyewear, including safety glasses and goggles, safety shields, and eye guards. Ordinary prescription glasses, contacts, and sunglasses do not protect against eye injuries.

The Department of Health says as part of COVID-19, it is important to take steps to protect yourself from the spread of the virus while participating in organized sports. Coaches, athletes, and spectators must wear face coverings, unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. Athletes are not required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of face coverings, but must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc. and any time 6 feet of social distancing is not possible.

The sun can also damage eyes, which is why it is important to wear sunglasses and sport-appropriate UV-protective goggles.

Even eye injuries that seem minor at first should be checked out, as serious eye issues can cause vision loss or blindness.

