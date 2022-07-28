HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On World Hepatitis Day, the Department of Health held a press conference to discuss the importance of preventing and treating viral hepatitis and HIV.

“The Wolf Administration wants residents to feel empowered and not fear testing because unfortunately there may be Pennsylvanians living with Hepatitis who may be unaware of their infection. I encourage you to not let the unknown scare you and get tested today to know your status,” Dr. Denise Johnson said while at the community testing and vaccination event at Hamilton Health Center.

For everyone between the age of 13 and 64, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests getting tested for HIV at least once in their lives. The CDC also recommends that adults 18 and older should be tested for hepatitis C at least once.

“Hep can’t wait’ – that is the theme of this year’s World Hepatitis Day 2022,” said Terese DeLaPlaine, acting interim CEO at Hamilton Health Center. “This theme draws attention to messaging that we cannot simply wait, it is time to act. We cannot wait for a world without hepatitis or a world without stigma. We cannot wait to get tested or treated. We want the community to know resources are available because after all, hepatitis can’t wait.”

