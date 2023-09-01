(WHTM) – September is World Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and as everyone is hoping for a cure, there have been advances and scientists are on the cusp of success.

Jeremy Bland, Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania, said, “We are in the era of treatment right now for the disease, there’s a lot of groundbreaking research going on – two FDA medications approved in the last year have now come out to treat Alzheimer’s disease and not just symptoms. Really it’s an exciting time for our researchers.”

Both of those drugs, Memantine and Lequembi, were the first two Alzheimer’s drugs given the green light by the FDA.