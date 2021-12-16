Facing allergies in December? It might be the Christmas tree in the living room

(WHTM) — If allergies have kicked in, just in time for the holidays, it may be the Christmas tree standing in the living room.

Experts say fresh trees may have spores, dust mites, and other pollens that send people into a sneezing frenzy. Even artificial trees can cause the symptoms.

“Your fake tree that you store in the attic all year long is sitting in an area that’s probably pretty moldy, probably a little dusty so that brings all of that right to the center of your home where you’re breathing it in,” Dr. Maya Gharfeh, allergy and asthma specialist.

Experts say shaking a tree outside can remove some of the allergens. Washing or dusting off the ornaments can help, as well. Scented candles, like the Christmas cookie seasonal candle on the shelf for the holiday season, can also trigger allergies.