Family First Health holds block party to feature affordable care in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Health care everyone can afford is on display in Lebanon. Family First Health hosted a block party to inform the public about the services it offers and to tour its facility on Willow Street.

The organization can help with anything from finding family physicians to substance abuse help no matter the financial situation.

“They do not have to be insured, so you can come to us if they do not have insurance or under-insured and cannot afford typical payments and everything we can work with them to make it more affordable to them and their families,” Stacy McClain, of Family First Health, said.

For the kids too young to understand health care there were games and ice cream for them to enjoy.