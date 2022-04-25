YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Family First Health and the York County Maternal Health Community Advisory Board are partnering to help expecting mothers during Maternal and Child Health Month.

On April 29 at noon the organizations are producing a live stream to address disparities in maternal and child health along with providing resources to improve the health of mothers, infants, and children. Other topics include nutrition, breastfeeding, mental health, and substance abuse.

“Maternal mortality rates are increasing and are impacted by socioeconomic status and geography. We want to ensure the women in our communities have what they need to be healthy during and after pregnancy,” RN with Family First Health’s Nurse-Family Partnership Program, Nicole Cooper said.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich will deliver a proclamation at the event. You can find the live stream through the link here.