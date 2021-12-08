Flu activity slowly rising nationwide, experts say do not let guard down

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While there is growing concern over the Omicron variant, health experts say now is not the time to let your guard down when it comes to the flu.

According to the CDC, flu activity is low across the country, but it is slowly increasing and there are concerns. Last month, there were more than 500 diagnosed flu cases at the University of Michigan, with 77% of those patients unvaccinated against the flu.

The flu and COVID share symptoms like fever and body aches. Experts say the first thing you should do is rule out COVID by getting a test as soon as possible. If you’re planning to gather with friends or family for the holidays, get a flu shot.

“It takes seven to 10 days for that protection to develop, so that’s one of the big reasons why we want you to get vaccinated now, ahead of seeing friends and family,” said Jessica Clabaugh, a family nurse practitioner at CVS MinuteClinic.

According to the CDC, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the same time as a flu vaccine.