Flu shots now available at all CVS locations

(WHTM) — CVS Health announced Wednesday all pharmacies will now begin offering flu shots to continue improving the public’s health and protecting the community.

CVS says especially with the rise in cases of COVID-19, it’s more important now than ever before to keep up with vaccinations and other needs. The CDC recommends getting vaccinated in the early fall, no later than the end of October.

“CVS Health has administered approximately 30 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date, in addition to more than 20 million flu and other vaccinations over the past twelve months,” Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy said. “We have built a simple vaccination experience where customers appreciate the convenience and safety.”

The company says people are increasingly intending to get their flu shot, with 71% saying they’re definitely or most likely going to get it this season, according to a CVS survey.

CVS will have flu shots available seven days a week, with the intention to expand evening and weekend hours.

“Getting your flu shot is a great way to be proactive about your health and the health of your community,” Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic and Vice President, CVS Health said. “It’s an easy way to protect yourself and those around you who may be more vulnerable to serious complications from the flu, such as infants and young children, older adults, and people with certain chronic health conditions.”

Those looking for an appointment can visit CVS.com, the CVS app or text FLU to 287898. People who receive the vaccine at CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic locations inside a Target will get a $5 off $20 Target coupon from September through the end of 2021.