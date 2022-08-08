PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare’s “Healthy Smiles for Miles” mobile dental care unit is going to be making 12 stops in Pa. cities, including Lancaster and Lebanon.

The unit will stop in Lancaster at Union Community Care on Monday, August 15 and in Lebanon at the YMCA on Tuesday, August 16.

Around 600 Medicaid children and youth, aged 20 years and younger who are insured by Highmark Wholecare, are scheduled to receive free onsite dental services through prearranged appointments.

These dental services include exams, X-rays, cleanings, and fluoride applications. Dentist referrals regarding additional care will be provided to members.

United Concordia and Highmark Wholecare are partnering to promote the importance of oral and overall health by delivering dental care to children and youth who are insured by Highmark Wholecare. There previously was a four-city, eight-day tour that occurred in June, where more than 400 appointments were made.

The dentists and hygienists who are part of United Concordia dental are volunteering their time to treat the children and youth at these appointments.