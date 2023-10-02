STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Later this month, Penn State College of Medicine LionCare and Penn State Health will hold a free health fair and flu shot clinic at the Islamic Society of Greater Harrisburg.

The event is scheduled for October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Islamic Society is located at 407 North Front Street in Steelton.

The cost for flu shots will be free and no pre-registration will be required.

Other free services offered at the event will include atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and blood pressure screenings, diabetes education and colon cancer screenings.

The event will also have stations set up dedicated to topics including mental health awareness, women’s health, pediatric injury prevention, exercise nutrition, and vaccination information.