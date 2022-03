LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Free health screenings will be offered at Central Penn College’s Lancaster Center on Tuesday, March 8, from 5-7 p.m.

Falls risk, fitness, vital signs, and glucose and cholesterol screenings will be offered by Central Penn College Allied Health students at the event.

Contact 717-393-0779 with questions.