HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — If you would like to get a flu vaccine, you can get one without leaving your car.

Giant is hosting a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic at its Hummelstown location on Thursday, Sept. 22. You can see the full list of parking lot flu clinics by clicking here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pharmacists at the store on Hershey Road will give the vaccine between one and seven p.m.

All you need to do is pull into a designated area of the parking lot and get your shot.