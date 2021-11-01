Gov. Wolf discusses health equity and announces Pennie’s 2022 open enrollment

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will be in Philadelphia on Monday to discuss the state’s ongoing effort to promote health equity and announce the open enrollment period for 2022 healthcare coverage through Pennie.

Wolf will also be joined by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Director of Pa. Health Access Network Antoinette Kraus, Pa. Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman and Pennie Executive Director Zach Sherman.

