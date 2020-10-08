Gov. Wolf voices support for ACA, fears potential Supreme Court ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf is voicing his support for the Affordable Care Act.

While in York County today, he raised concerns the U.S. Supreme Court may rule it unconstitutional.

If that happens, the governor says one and half million Pennsylvanians could lose their insurance. Wolf also says the president’s health care executive order does not help.

He is looking at the legislature to develop a Health Value Commission, which would hold health care providers accountable to keep prices reasonable.

Top News