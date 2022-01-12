Harrisburg University working to address shortage of nurses and nursing educators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Nancy Mimm leads the graduate nursing program at Harrisburg University. She says there is a nursing shortage across the country but also a shortage of nursing educators at colleges and universities.

Mimm said, “We spend the most time at the bedside. We teach other providers, including doctors and therapists and EMTs, we teach them how to work as a team and advocate for patients.”

Mimm says it’s important to aggressively recruit nursing students to reduce the shortage of nurses and nursing teachers.