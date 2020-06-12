Harrisburg’s ‘Saturdays in the City’ expanding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg says last Saturday’s outdoor dining event was so successful, it’s expanding “Saturday Nights in the City.”

“Saturday Nights in the City” lets people dine outside in the middle of streets that are usually open and busy with traffic.

They’ll now take place every Saturday night in June.

The new hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., which is two more hours than the first “Saturday Night in the City.”

The areas involved are parts of State, Second and Third streets.

The city plans to hold a special event for the Forth of July.