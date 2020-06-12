Harrisburg’s ‘Saturdays in the City’ expanding

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg says last Saturday’s outdoor dining event was so successful, it’s expanding “Saturday Nights in the City.”

“Saturday Nights in the City” lets people dine outside in the middle of streets that are usually open and busy with traffic.

They’ll now take place every Saturday night in June.

The new hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., which is two more hours than the first “Saturday Night in the City.”

The areas involved are parts of State, Second and Third streets.

The city plans to hold a special event for the Forth of July.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss